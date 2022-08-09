PADUCAH — Award-winning quilter Cheryl (Sleboda) Whited and her husband, Charlie Whited, are relocating their Illinois business to downtown Paducah.
She explained that she fell in love with Paducah- and her new building- when she visited for Quilt Week.
According to a Monday release, all divisions of Muppin will move to the new Paducah headquarters, including 'Sew Much Cosplay.' Cheryl also plans to open a sewing merchandise retail boutique, featuring Muppin's quilting and sewing patterns and tools, in the new building.
Cheryl has appeared numerous times in trade magazines and on PBS sewing and quilting shows, including season 14 and 15 of "It's Sew Easy." In 2022, she authored the book Smock it to Me: The History and Technique of Canadian Smocking. Her expertise is in fabric manipulation and heirloom sewing.
Cheryl expressed her excitement for the relocation, stating: