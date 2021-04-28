MARION, IL — Eleven veterans were given Quilts of Valor by a group of southern Illinois quilters Wednesday.
The Little Egypt Quilters say they were honored to award the quilts at the Haven House in Marion, Illinois.
Group leader Ann Collins says veterans who received quilts include Debby Tadlock, Stephanie McGrew, Marisa Burley, Pamela Virgil, Terry Fore, Ronald Criner, James Odom, Kelly Holsapple, Donald Vines, Brian Beck and Evan Sweet.
"These women and men bravely served our country through their dedication and sacrifice in all branches and many conflicts including Vietnam, Operation Iraqi Freedom, Desert Storm, the Persian Gulf War, and Desert Shield," Collins said in a news release.
The Carterville Honor Guard participated in the ceremony, with the Flying of the Flags, and the Zion United Church of Christ of Marion provided refreshments afterward.
For more information on how to nominate someone for a Quilt of Valor, visit QOVF.org, contact the Little Egypt Quilters Facebook group or email lequilters2019@yahoo.com.