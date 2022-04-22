PADUCAH — AQS QuiltWeek staff members are eagerly awaiting the arrival of nearly 30,000 quilters, and Friday they got one step closer to opening their doors at the Paducah Convention Center. They started setting up for QuiltWeek Friday. From hanging banners to getting quilts ready for judging, the staff was busy.
Doors open for quilters next Wednesday, but quilt judging starts over the weekend. The staff has been busy organizing and separating quilts into the proper categories for judging. Executive Show Director Bonnie Browning says she's ready to see their hard work and planning pay off next week.
"The train has left the station. It's just really this preliminary work that we have to do now to get everything set up," says Browning.
Browning says it's a nice view to see the beautiful quilts unboxed.
"We're busy during the show, so seeing the quilts right now is maybe our best bet view of seeing the quilts as we open them up," says Browning.
Each quilt is tagged with a number and the name of the quilt, but the work doesn't stop there.
"Other things that are happening is the decorators are setting pipe and drape for booths and quilt displays on the second floor, expo center and the pavilion," says Browning.
Browning and her staff are only a few days away from seeing their 18 months of hard work pay off.
The 2022 AQS QuiltWeek will be held April 27-30 at the Paducah-McCracken County Convention Center. For more information About AQS QuiltWeek in Paducah, click here.