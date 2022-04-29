PADUCAH- The third day of this year's AQS QuiltWeek is in the bag. Saturday marks the last day of this year's annual event, the first since 2019 because of the pandemic. It also means it's the first time vendors have been able to participate in the event in three years.
Friday was as busy as QuiltWeek's been all week. Many people were out in the sun at the Paducah Expo Center.
When you go to QuiltWeek there are some things you can always expect to see, quilts, people from across the country, and finally James Stovall and the Larry, Darrell & Darrell Barbecue trailer. You could even say Stovall's a part of Paducah's QuiltWeek history.
"20 some years, yes," Stovall said.
This year's QuiltWeek may be more important than ever for Stovall, because the Mayfield tornado nearly destroyed his entire business.
"Everything was gone. I had grills that was 34 feet long, five grills on them, and a firebox with a fold up top, gone," Stovall said. "Had no idea where it was, until the next morning. It was a block and a half away in the front of a church."
Thankfully he didn't lose all of his grills. Through equipment donations he's able to serve food to quilters from across the country and the world.
"I try to be a positive person. I try to see the best. This has been a really good quilt show and I'm thankful just to be here," Stovall said. "Because without Charlie's Factory, that gave me this trailer, I wouldn't be here."
As he gets closer to 70, Stovall says he plans to serve his barbecue at QuiltWeeks and other local events until he can't do it anymore.
QuiltWeek will start back up Saturday morning at 9 a.m. at the Paducah Convention Center and dome pavilion.