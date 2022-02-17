LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE-TV) — The man accused of attempting to murder Louisville mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg Monday morning was released from jail after a local bail fund paid his bail.
Quintez Brown was ushered out of the Hall of Justice as fast as the group surrounding him could move.
On the way out the doors, the 21-year-old lost his jail-issued shoe. Then, after taking both shoes off, he walked in just his socks and the ankle monitor going home with him as he got into his ride away from the jail.
But what happens next, when he gets home?
Black Lives Matter Louisville organizer Chanelle Helm says four mental health agencies reached out to her and offered services to help Brown after catching wind that the Louisville Community Bail Fund would be posting his $100,000 bail.
"We are under the understanding that the jail does not have those resources,” Helm says. “What the bail fund does is move ourselves as community members and professionals and make sure people get those resources they deserve."
Helm says she believes Brown had no chance at that while sitting behind bars.
"(What) all of us are asking for is that the mental health help happens, and that was denied at court. They are waiting on court services. They don't have those resources, so we went ahead and got it for him,” Helm says.
"I can imagine as somebody who does this work, that it will get to you if you do not take care of yourself. And I'm here to make sure that what his needs are, are met and they get done,” she says. “And that can only happen with community, because it clearly wasn't getting ready to happen in the court."
Greenberg released a statement following Brown's release Thursday morning.
It reads, in part: "Our criminal justice system is clearly broken. It is nearly impossible to believe that someone can attempt murder on Monday and walk out of jail on Wednesday. If someone is struggling with a mental illness and is in custody, they should be evaluated and treated in custody. We must work together to fix this system.
"Sadly, like others who suffer from a broken system, my team and family have been traumatized again by this news."
Statement from Craig Greenberg: pic.twitter.com/eSGcJDCk5B— Craig Greenberg (@RunWithCraig) February 17, 2022