LOUISVILLE, KY (NBC Sports) — The 146th Kentucky Derby is Saturday on NBC. Some of the race favorites took to the track Friday at Churchill Downs.
The Run for the Roses is traditionally run on the first weekend in May, but due to the coronavirus, the race has been pushed back.
One thing that has not changed: Tiz the Law will be the horse to beat.
In this upside down sports calendar, Tiz the Law entered 2020 as the top three-year old horse and after winning the Belmont Stakes in June and the Travers Stakes last month, all eyes will be on the New York thoroughbred.
Other top contenders include Honor A.P., Authentic, and Thousand Words, who is coming off a Santa Anita Derby win.
One thing to watch: The three top horses Tiz the Law, Honor A.P. and Authentic all start on the outside in post positions 16, 17 and 18, which will make for an entertaining start to the most exciting two minutes in sports.
Coverage begins here on NBC at 1:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Aug. 5.