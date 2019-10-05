PADUCAH—As the general election in Kentucky approaches, both candidates for governor are campaigning around the state.
Democratic candidate and Attorney General Andy Beshear was in Paducah on Saturday.
At a debate earlier in the week, Beshear said he wants to expand gaming to create revenue for the state if elected.
"We absolutely need to look at comprehensive tax reform, but let's look at a couple other areas we need to move forward in. Medicinal marijuana. I didn't get here lightly," Beshear said. "I am Kentucky's top law enforcement official. But opioids do not work and I've been the most aggressive AG in the country in going after opioid makers for what they've done in devastating our communities."
Beshear says medical marijuana could replace opioids and help people with chronic pain.
Governor Matt Bevin has been campaigning too. His team attended a Pro-life event on Friday with the Madison County Pregnancy Help Center.