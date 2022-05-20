PADUCAH — After nearly four years, Paducah International Raceway is opening its gates to hundreds of eager races fans for opening night.
Friday night was opening night after the raceway was bought by new owners last November. Earlier in the day, organizers were putting the final touches on the track and getting ready for the return of dirt track racing.
Brittany and Adam Elliot purchased the raceway nearly six months ago. This isn't the first time PIR has been up for sale and bought, but they're hoping it's the last.
"We're excited," says Brittany.
"Excited and nervous, all of it," says Adam.
The return of dirt track racing has been four years in the making. They've been working tirelessly to get the track ready for race season and the hundreds of fans that will soon fill bleachers.
"We're trying to make this as good for the fans and drivers as possible. It's been a big undertaking, and we're trying to get everything done as quick as we can and make it a good show," says Adam.
They're not cutting corners. From the suites to the concession stands, they've spent months renovating for this moment. You can expect more than just dirt track events.
"From monster trucks to concerts, you name it; we're going to do it. In the dirt track world, I think a lot of fans are going to be excited to know that we will be bringing back the world 50 this year and numerous other races," says Adam.
They're hoping to see their hard work pay off one lap at a time. General admission tickets are $15, and first responders and veterans get a $5 discount. Prices for children vary depending on age. The track’s season will last until October.