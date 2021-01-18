PADUCAH — The year 2020 was a monumental and defining moment for many Black Americans. For months, millions of people marched for racial justice after the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.
Leaders and companies took public stances against racism and promised changes in America. Across the nation, Confederate monuments were taken down, but a Robert E. Lee statue in Calloway County still stands.
The marches for George Floyd prompted Sherman Neal II to write a letter to the Calloway County Fiscal Court calling for the removal the Confederate statue. After months of protests, a letter from basketball star Ja Mordant and a Murray City Council resolution in support of removing the statue. its still stands.
"Yes we've had discussions, yes we've had progress, yes we have a lot of support, but we haven't had any tangible change," Neal said. "And frankly, there's been no work done by the people we've elected to facilitate change. I'm not even talking about make change."
Neal said as people reflect on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy they must remember all his teachings, and not just those of hope.
On NBC's Meet the Press in 1965, King was asked about letting political leaders have a break from protests for politicians to respond to civil rights activists demands.
"We don't believe in demonstrating for demonstration's sake. We don't have demonstration fever," King said. "But we do feel that as long as the conditions of injustice and man's inhumanity to man infiltrate that state, it will be necessary to demonstrate in order to bring these issues to the surface and lay them square before the conscience of the nation."
King demanded accountability and action. Like Neal, some protesters in Paducah who marched for social justice, have not seen much if any tangible changes from people in power. After the deaths of Floyd and Taylor, there was a call to address race relations locally and review law enforcement practices.
McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer held racial unity meetings in conjunction with local activists, citizens, city office holders, the Paducah-McCracken County NAACP, former Paducah Mayor Brandi Harless, current Paducah Mayor George Bray and representatives from the Paducah Police Department and the McCracken County Sheriff's Department.
The meetings ended after three public sessions and law enforcement from both departments looking at their current practices. In a July interview, Clymer sent a call of action to the community to "get off the couch and get busy," about race relations.
The meetings were originally initiated to look at potential racial prejudice in local law enforcement agencies. Clymer says the meetings showed there wasn't a major racial problem within the local law enforcement, but proved there is distrust among the community.
Clymer now is raising money to add a racial unity message to a Paducah water tower, to be funded by donations, off of Interstate 24 across from the Sons of Confederate Veterans Park. Bray said his administration is in the infancy stages of creating a diversity coalition. Harless had listening sessions aimed at addressing racial issues in the community in June. Harless did not respond to our request for comment on changes or initiatives her administration tackled after the summer protest.
Community activists' demands for a community law enforcement task force and the removal of the Lloyd Tilghman statue on Fountain Avenue have gone ignored by county and city leaders.
A Murray State University student and Paducah native, Areanna Orr, said after protests stopped, she has seen change, but not meaningful change.
"I've probably seen more representation in, like, television shows, probably, like, commercials. I've seen more people of color and them trying to be more diverse when it comes to actors and things of that nature," Orr said.
The protests in Paducah did give confidence to students who protested after a photo of Paducah Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Donald Shively in blackface began circulating online in October.
"We had just had a protest a couple months ago for Black Lives Matter here in Paducah," said Kiarri Jackson, who helped lead multiple walkouts at Paducah Tilghman High School. "So, I was just thinking, like, if they can do it, so can I. And maybe since I did it, someone else can think the same way I did."
Jackson wasn't happy with Shively's punishment of 40 days of unpaid leave, and still believes he should have been fired. She is happy people stood up for what they believed was right.
Protests and peace are what many remember of King's life and legacy. Neal said before Martin Luther King Jr. Day, he read speeches of King, including "Letter from Birmingham Jail" and "The Other America."
"The message changes in those five years from hope and a call of action in 1963 to accountability," Neal said.
He said Americans should always remember that King was killed for demanding accountability, despite his peaceful cries for unity.