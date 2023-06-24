PADUCAH — Radio operation is the specialty of the Paducah Amateur Radio Association. It's what members call the first social media.
But it's not just for fun.
Leaders say when faced with a regional or even statewide emergency, radio operations are key.
Saturday kicked off the organization's Field Day, where the group tested radio operations for 24 hours and contacted other North American radio clubs.
Various frequencies and slight movements, waiting for cues from the voices across the airwaves.
This is what fascinates Kathleen Webster.
She's a fourth-generation radio operator.
"It's exciting," said Webster. "I'm very happy. I've been able to work with my dad a little bit, trying to get some equipment set up and things like that so that's been really exciting."
But she just started this hobby.
She got her license just a few weeks ago.
Garry Wheatley, the president of the Paducah Amateur Radio Association, is thrilled with Webster's participation, especially during Field Day, where the group signals radio operators throughout North America.
He says this means of connecting from any distance is key, especially during a weather emergency like floods or a tornado.
"People at their houses the opportunity of being able to communicate, which means neighborhoods are going to be able to communicate with neighborhoods, we'll be able to communicate across town, we'll be able to communicate from town to town," said Wheatley.
Technology is necessary for this event.
Behind the antennas and the radios are the people who are eager to connect.
"We have doctors we have lawyers we have electricians we have farmers we have huge amounts of personalities at this location," said Wheatley.
Webster just joined the club but said she's excited to learn the new skills.
"Everyone has a cell phone, but you don't really know how it works, at least I don't," said Webster. "So, I think for me, learning how the radios work, how they interact with the antennas, how the sound waves move through the air."
This with the hopes of connecting with others.
The radio operators work closely with emergency management offices.
Field Day's on-air participation began Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m.
It will end after 24 hours at 1 p.m. Sunday.