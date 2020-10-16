McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Christmas is just around the corner, do you have everything you need for gifts? The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says for just $10, you have the chance to win a battery-powered McCracken County Sheriff's Office SUV.
These raffle tickets are only available at Paducah Bank locations and only 1,000 tickets will be sold.
The $10 tickets went on sale Monday, Oct. 5th and only 1,000 tickets will be sold. The drawing for the SUV will be held on Dec. 11.
The sheriff's office says kids can respond to someone in need with lights flashing and sirens wailing at a blazing 2.5 miles per hour! The SUV even includes MP3 player with Bluetooth, so your young first responder can play their theme song.
The sheriff's office also says the SUV comes with a remote control so even the youngest first responders can ride in this cruiser.
You can see all the details in the gallery above or the video below.
The sheriff's office says all purchases and donations to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Foundation 501 (c) 3 are tax-deductible.