PADUCAH — The Paducah and Louisville Railroad is planning an extended closure of three Southside roadways to allow for rail-crossing upgrades.
According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, all three roadways will close at 7 a.m. on Monday, November 7 and are expected to reopen on the morning of November 12.
KY 284/Bridge Street/Benton Road
Closed at mile point 0.561 between Yarbro Lane and Meacham Lane
Yarbro Lane
Closed between the KY 284/Bridge Street Intersection and Temple Drive near Southland Baptist Temple
KY 2187/Husbands Road
Closed at mile point 2.589 between KY 284/Bridge Street and Dixie Avenue just south of the KY 284/Bridge Street intersection
The KYTC is asking drivers to mindful of the upcoming closures and plan to follow marked detour routes along the roadway. The cabinet says there will be a marked detour via Irvin Cobb Drive, John Puryear Drive, and the Oaks Road Connector back to Benton Road.