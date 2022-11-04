PADUCAH — Due to wind and rain in the forecast for Saturday, Nov. 5, U.S. 62/Alben Barkley Drive will remain closed through the weekend and into Monday, Nov. 7.
U.S. 62/Alben Barkley Drive has been closed to through traffic from the Audubon Drive intersection since Nov. 1. This is between the Interstate 24 Exit 7 Interchange and the U.S. 45/Lone Oak Road intersection at Hannan Plaza.
So far, the McCracken County Highway Maintenance Crew has replaced three cross drains at this site and improved shoulders for safety.
Milling was started today with plans to pave Alben Barkley Drive on Saturday. With rain in the forecast, the paving will be postponed until Monday. The roadway is now expected to remain closed until about 7 p.m. on Monday.
This section includes intersection with Minerva Place, Cardinal Lane and South 40th Street. There will be no access to Alben Barkley Drive from these side streets. Local access will be maintained for residents.
There is no marked detour. Motorists may self-detour via U.S. 45/Lone Oak Road and Jack Paxton Boulevard/I-24 Exit 7 Connector Roads between U.S. 45 and U.S. 62 within the Exit 7 Interchange.