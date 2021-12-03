CARBONDALE, IL – Rainbow Cafe LGTBQ Center in Carbondale is collaborating with the Community Action Place, Inc. to offer free HIV/AIDS testing on Friday.
Wednesday was World AIDS Day, an international day dedicated to raising awareness of the AIDS pandemic. The goal of the free testing day is to help fight the AIDS pandemic and the testing stigma.
Free testing on Friday will be offered from 6 to 10 p.m. No registration is required.
Rainbow Cafe provides a safe space for the Southern Illinois LGBTQ+ community. For more details on the event, click here.
Community Action Place, Inc. provides effective health strategies to assist people who inject drugs in reducing personal harm and those at highest risk for contracting HIV/STI's in limiting personal exposure.
For more details on Community Action Place, Inc., click here.