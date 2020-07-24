MOLINE, IL (WQAD) — A house freshly painted with every color of the rainbow sparked joy for people in an Illinois neighborhood.
But not everyone liked the look, and the city planned to fine the owner hundreds of dollars every day. But, the bold colors remained.
After a rain shower, there's always a rainbow. This one, though, doesn't rely on reflections or atmospheric conditions.
"This house is sparking something in the area,” neighbor Galen Leonhardy says.
With rainbows from the picket fence, to the siding, even the front gate – Taylor Berg owns this wood-frame house on 9th Avenue in Moline.
"I am glad it brings so many smiles to everybody,” says Taylor Berg. "Everybody seemed to like it."
Red orange yellow green blue purple, this home is sparking a movement.
"We have hundreds and hundreds of people driving past,” Leonhardy says.
Leonhardy lives directly across the road from the rainbow house. He's lived there for 11 years. He says the rainbow house has become a source of happiness.
"The spirit of the rainbow house is giving people something else to focus on,” Leonhardy says.
Taylor and her two boys spent four weeks painting. She says she even had to hang out the window to finish the siding, only to be told she was in violation of city code.
"I got a notice from the city I had to repaint so it was up to code, otherwise I would receive a $750 fine, per day, ‘til it was done,” she says.
Taylor was told she had until July 21 to repaint her house a color similar to others on the block, but she wanted that pot of gold.
"People were driving by, telling me they love the house,” she says.
The city backtracked. In a hand written letter, they said they're reversing their decision.
As for Taylor, her message is simple.
"I think you should be able to paint your house any color you want,” she says.
Moline city leaders now say the citations were intended for new homes, not existing ones.