UPDATE — The Carbondale Police Department says Rakim has been found.
Officers say he is being evaluated by medical professionals but appears to be okay. Rakim will be reunited with his parents soon.
CARBONDALE, IL — The City of Carbondale Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in finding a missing person from Chicago.
Officers say 18-year-old Rakim J. Verner left Chicago on an Amtrak train on June 23 and sent a suicidal text message to his parents.
Officers say Rakim arrived in Carbondale on the same day and was last seen walking Southbound along Route 51 past the Southern Illinois University.
Officers say Rakim was last seen wearing a green T-shirt, dark pants, white tennis shoes, and eye glasses. He was carrying a sling bag over his back
Officers say if you see Rakim or know of his whereabouts, contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.
The City of Carbondale Police Department is assisting the Chicago Police Department with this active investigation.