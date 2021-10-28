A rally was held Thursday in Hazard, Kentucky, in support of the principal of a high school that has received national attention after pictures of scantily clad students were posted online.
Male students were pictured in lingerie and bikinis giving adult staff members lap dances at a homecoming event. The images, which were posted to the Hazard High School Athletics Facebook page, also included photos of female students in Hooters waitress costumes and students and staff paddling one another.
MORE DETAILS: Kentucky school's homecoming event with scantily clad students and lap dances leads to disciplinary action
A group of parents and students rallied behind the high school Thursday in support of principal Donald "Happy" Mobelini, Lexington NBC affiliate WLEX-TV reports. The group could be heard chanting "we love Happy." Mobelini, who is also the mayor of Hazard, is one of the staff members who can be seen in photos from the controversial event. WLEX reports that, in addition to this incident, Mobelini faces an ongoing lawsuit stemming from a class trip. The lawsuit, which was filed in 2019, claims there was a lack of supervision on the trip, during which a female student was allegedly physically and sexually assaulted by a male student.
Addressing the incident Thursday afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear said the actions depicted in the photos were unacceptable.
"Can't happen, shouldn't happen," Beshear said. "Our public schools are better than this. I do believe, though, that action is being taken. I will say, I think what that action is should be public, since the issue is so public."
On Wednesday, the district's superintendent said disciplinary action has been taken, but she would not say what action had been taken or which staff members were being disciplined.
The Kentucky Department of Education has said it is aware of the incident, and has been in contact with Mobelini.
The Courier Journal reports that newly surfaced videos show similar events have been held at the school in previous years, including a video showing a male student giving two other male students a lap dance in the school gym. Another video shows a male student dancing to Madonna's "Like a Virgin," and rubbing his hands on Mobelini's head and chest.