MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — A rally in support of Marshall County school resource officers will be held before Tuesday's county fiscal court meeting.
The Standing Strong rally is set to begin at 8:30 a.m. outside the Marshall County Courthouse. Organizers say they want to make sure the fiscal court continues to fund SROs.
Among the speakers will be Brian Cope, who lost his son Preston in the Marshall County High School shooting.
The rally comes as all three Marshall County commissioners intend to vote against County Judge Executive Kevil Neal's budget proposal, which includes cutting money from the Marshall County's Sheriff's Department.
The majority of that money — about $843,000 — funds school resource officers. Neal has proposed that the county use that money to create its own SRO program.
Monday evening, Neal took to Facebook to outline his proposal. In the lengthy post, shared to the Re-Elect Judge/Executive Neal Facebook page, Neal said "I have never stated that I had any intention or desire to defund our school resource officers."
"I fully support having school resource officers in our schools that are qualified and receive the necessary training. It is an absolute necessity," Neal said. "As a father and grandfather, I understand the safety of our children is paramount, and I am glad to see there is widespread support from our citizens. I fully intend to negotiate with Sheriff McGuire and our commissioners to improve the safety of our schools through our school resource officers while protecting our taxpayers as we head into the future."