LYON COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 is planning to close the Interstate 24/Interstate 69 exit 42 interchange in Lyon County briefly on Monday, July 17.
The ramp closure is due to the ongoing brush clearing along I-24 in Lyon County.
As the brush-cutting crew nears exit 42, they will need to use a track hoe with a brush cutter head on the roadway.
Because of this, KYTC District 1 decided it was best to temporarily close the I-24 eastbound ramp to I-69 northbound.
The closure is expected to last 2 hours.
However, as soon as the work is completed the ramp will reopen as soon as possible.
During the closure portable message boards will direct I-24 eastbound traffic that seeks to take I-69 northbound to detour.
The detour will be on exit 40 where drivers can follow U.S. 62 East through Eddyville to reach I-69 North. If this detour is missed, drivers can travel to KY 293 Eddyville-Princeton exit 45, loop through the interchange, and return westbound to reach I-69 North.
Drivers are being asked to be alert for brush clearing crew, as well as, to use proper caution when traveling through work zones.
KYTC District 1 will do its best to provide timely updates via the KYTC District 1 Facebook page.