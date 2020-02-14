MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- The entry ramp from U.S. 60 to eastbound Interstate 24 will be closed for a few hours on Friday.
A survey crew will be gathering data to assist with design work for the future lengthening of the eastbound entry ramp.
The ramp will be closed from about 8:30 a.m. to Noon.
Drivers are advised to use Exit 3 or Exit 7 to get to eastbound I-24 during that time.
Emergency crews will be allowed access to the ramp during the closure.
One lane of eastbound I-24 will also be blocked near Exit 4 as part of the survey.