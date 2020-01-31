UPDATE: The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the ramp closure has been postponed due to weather. They expected to reschedule the work sometime next week.
PADUCAH -- The entry ramp from U.S. 60 to eastbound Interstate 24 in Paducah will be closed Friday morning.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the ramp will be closed from about 8:30 a.m. until Noon.
A survey crew will be working in the area.
Along with the ramp closure, eastbound I-24 will be down to one lane at Exit 4.
Drivers are urged to use Exit 3 or Exit 7. Emergency vehicles will be able to use the ramp during the closure.