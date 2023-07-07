PADUCAH, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 is reminding drivers of their plans to close the westbound entry and exit ramps at the Interstate 24/KY 305 Paducah exit 3 interchange. The closure will take place at 6 a.m. on Monday, July 10.
During the closure, westbound drivers are being instructed to self-detour via I-24 Exit 4 to U.S. 60 and then connect to KY 305/Cairo Road via KY 998/Olivet Church Road.
Drivers on KY 305/Cairo Road at exit 3 that wish to enter the westbound lanes of I-24 are being instructed to travel I-24 eastbound to exit 4 and then proceed to loop through the interchange.
Traffic control will be set up in the work zone to assure the safety of workers, drivers, and businesses located near the work zone area.
The closure is to allow KYTC District 1 to remove old the pavement and put new in its place. The new pavement will extend the exits 200 ft. up each ramp.
The work is expected to be completed in 2 weeks if weather permits.
KYTC District 1 will do its best to provide timely updates via the KYTC District 1 Facebook page.