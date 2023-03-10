(CNN) — You might find it an odd combination — salad dressing and dessert — but it's now a thing.
Hidden Valley Ranch has teamed up with Van Leeuwen Ice Cream for — you guessed it — ranch-flavored ice cream.
And that's not the only new flavor coming from the collaboration.
The companies are releasing a whole collection, including sweet maple cornbread, blood orange chocolate chip, carrot cake, strawberry shortcake, honey graham cracker and limoncello cake.
They say the treats showcase the savory flavors of ranch with buttermilk, herbs, and a touch of sweetness.
The ice cream will be available at Walmart from March 20 through May 28.
Each container will cost $4.98?
Would you try ranch ice cream?
You voted: