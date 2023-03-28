WASHINGTON, D.C. — Phillip Todd — a 26-year-old staffer for Kentucky Senator Rand Paul — was stabbed multiple times by a stranger in Washington D.C. as he walked down the street with a friend on Saturday evening, affiliate station NBC 4 Washington reports.
It happened as the pair walked the 1300 block of H Street after leaving Sol Mexican Grill.
Todd's friend managed to get the suspected attacker — later identified as 42-year-old Glyn Neal of D.C., off of Todd.
Todd then made his way farther up the street, collapsing near Atlas Theatre.
Neal reportedly headed the other way, dropping his cellphone at the scene — which, along with surveillance video, was used to help identify him as a suspect.
Todd told officers there were no words exchanged between him and Neal before the attack and no indication of robbery.
The day before the attack, Neal had been released from prison after serving 12 years for a pandering and sex abuse charge.
Officer tracked Neal to his home, where he was reportedly wearing the same clothes shown in surveillance video of the attack.
He reportedly told officers "voices" told him to stab Todd.
Now, Neal is facing charges of assault with intent to kill.
Todd was reportedly hospitalized with life threatening injuries to his head, face, and chest.