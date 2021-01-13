PADUCAH — A renowned whitetail tracker and a Master Guide in Maine will speak as part of the Kentucky Open Season Sportsman's Expo seminar series.
The expo will be held Jan. 15-17 at the Paducah-McCracken County Convention and Expo Center.
Randy Flannery will be speaking about hunting and stalking techniques for future hunts. He will make one appearance on Friday, two on Saturday, and one more on Sunday.
Event organizers say Flannery is the owner and operator of Wilderness Escape Outfitters, a Four Season Outfitter in Danforth, Maine. He also had several articles published in Field & Stream, Deer and Deer Hunting, and Outdoors Magazine about techniques on tracking and stalking whitetails.
“Randy Flannery always conducts very informative seminars and we are glad to have him as part of the Paducah Expo,” said Chris O'Hara, Vertical Outdoor Director, Bonnier Events. “We have a great variety and mixture of topics with our seminar speakers this year and Randy certainly adds to that.”
For more information about the expo, which is the first being held at the convention center since the COVID-19 pandemic started, check out this story by Local 6's Thomas Capps. Organizers tell Thomas what steps are being taken to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, and what attendees can expect.
Organizers say attendees can save money and speed up the show entry process through a contactless transaction by buying advance tickets online at OpenSeasonSportsmansexpo.com.
To see the full schedule of seminar series speakers, click here.
The Kentucky Open Season Sportsman’s Expo in Paducah is sponsored by Hutson Inc. and Little Tractor and Equipment Company.