MAYFIELD, KY — Gary LeVox of the famed country trio Rascal Flatts — responsible for hits like "What hurts the most" and "Bless this broken road" — has had to delay an upcoming event in Mayfield.
Lead-vocalist LeVox was originally slated to be at the Mayfield Save-A-Lot on on Nov. 16, assisting customers and bagging groceries. He also had plans to recognize two local charities: Northside Baptist Church and Northside Church of Christ.
According to an announcement from Save-A-Lot, LeVox has to postpone his visit due to "unforeseen circumstances" but is still excited to come to Mayfield. Save-A-Lot says they'll share an update when they schedule and new day and time.
This won't be the first time LeVox has visited a Save-A-Lot store. In October, he stopped at a store in Lexington, TN. In a video posted on the store's Facebook page, LeVox can be seen chatting with customers and accepting a coloring page from a young girl. He is also shown presenting a $3,000 Save-A-Lot gift card to the First United Methodist Church food bank.
