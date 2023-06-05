WESTERN KENTUCKY — If you have anything valuable or important in your car, locking it up could save you a big headache in the future.
Sheriff's offices in Calloway, Graves, Livingston, Marshall, and McCracken have all recently reported on thefts — or theft attempts — from unlocked vehicles.
On May 10, the Graves County Sheriff's Office said on social media they were investigating after receiving multiple reports of break-ins from the Wagon Lane, Creekside Drive, and Old Durbin Road areas just west Mayfield.
On June 1, the McCracken County Sheriff's Office said they responded to multiple complaints from the Reidland community involving thefts from unlocked vehicles. Also on June 1, the Calloway County Sheriff's Office said a video showed a suspect attempting to break into someone's car in the Edinborough area.
That same night, the Livingston County Sheriff's Office said deputies were investigating after items were stolen from multiple vehicles in Ledbetter.
On June 5, the Marshall County Sheriff's Office said on social media they were receiving reports of thefts from vehicles in the McKenzie Park Subdivision. That comes just one day after they reported multiple thefts from the Eagle Lake Subdivision, and a few weeks after overnight thefts were reported in Benton.
After a number of car break-ins in the Lone Oak community in late April, the McCracken County Sheriff's Office offered the following tips to deter theft:
- Remove valuables from your car
- Locking the doors
- Close your garage doors
- Close and lock all exterior car doors
- Turn on an exterior light