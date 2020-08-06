CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — The CEO of Murray Calloway County Hospital said there's been a substantial increase in the rate of positive COVID-19 tests in the county.
Jerry Penner said in the four months between March 16 through July 16, Calloway County had 116 cases. But in the past three weeks alone, there have been an additional 101 positives, for a total of 217 cases as of Thursday, Aug. 6. Of those cases, there have been five deaths, including four in the past month, Penner said.
"Our spread is really happening between the 19 and 35-year-old age range, and they're going home and they're picking it up or giving it to their adult parents or older grandparents. And that's really the challenge we're running into," said Penner. "That's the message I'm trying to make sure people understand, that yes, 80% of the people may be asymptomatic. But you're going to have that 16 to 18% that will have symptoms. That's what we're seeing right now. A lot of sick people are coming in, not because they're curious to see if they have COVID. They're coming in because they're sick and then we're finding out they have COVID."
Penner said he also wanted to clear up some misinformation.
"People will say, 'Well, we're only getting more tests because you're testing more.' Well, that's not true," Penner said.
Instead, Penner said there's an increase in the rate of positives.
"In our first four months, we might have one to two tests that would come up positive out of every hundred. Now, it's, in the last seven to eight days, 10 days, it's running about eight-and-a-half to nine. So it doesn't take a statistical mind to figure out that's four times to five times the rate of what it was early on in this pandemic," said Penner.
Penner said the spike in cases is a reminder to continue taking precautions, such as wearing masks, washing your hands often, not touching your eyes, nose and mouth, and practicing social distancing.
"Families are getting back together. They're having barbecues. They're having anniversaries. They're having birthdays And that's perfectly fine," said Penner. "I try to remind them, 6 foot works well in casual, when you're walking in a restaurant or a store for a short amount of time. But when you're spending hours and hours with people in a closed, confined space, you'll probably need more than 6 feet. and eight or 10 would probably be more reasonable."
Penner said the hospital has administered about 7,800 COVID-19 tests so far. He encourages those with symptoms to get tested.
"So if you're starting to feel that headache, that cold, which you might think is a sinus infection, which you might think is something that's been going on - nausea, vomiting, diarrhea — chances are you should come in and get tested just to make sure your symptoms don't progress to something worse," said Penner.
Penner said the test only takes a few minutes, and the results can come back in 24 to 36 hours.
Meanwhile, the Calloway County Health Department says Public Health Director Amy Ferguson has resigned, effective Aug. 22. Director of Nursing Kim Paschall will serve as interim director. The search for the next permanent director will begin in the spring.