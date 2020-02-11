PADUCAH — The 63rd annual Telethon of Stars benefits kids and adults in our area with special needs.
Tuesday, we learned how much money you helped raise to benefit the three centers in our area that provide care.
The Lion's Club hosted this special luncheon at Walker Hall to announce the totals. Lion's Club members, volunteers, and others gathered to celebrate the telethon's success from September of last year.
After expenses, the telethon brought in $107,000.
Last year's telethon chairman, Clay Duncan, said the number gives him hope for future success.
Of the money raised, about $1,300 goes to the University of Tennessee at Martin's Infant Stimulation Program, $91,000 goes to Easterseals West Kentucky, and roughly $15,000 goes to the Therapy Center or TLC in southern Illinois.
However, we learned Tuesday that TLC's board of directors voted to close the center in September. That's left families who rely on the service forced to look elsewhere. Duncan calls the closure surprising and unfortunate.
Duncan says the $15,000 donated for clients in Illinois is in a trust fund right now. He says they're working with TLC's former director and others on how best to distribute the money.