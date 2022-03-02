PADUCAH — The Kentucky Education Association is hosting "Read Across America in Candyland" this Saturday in Paducah.
This event not only allows young students to work on reading skills, but they will also go home with books and school supplies, free of charge.
The event is being held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ninth Street Tabernacle Baptist in Paducah, located at 800 N. 9th Street.
Young students will also receive free food and prizes at the door for participating in "Read Across America in Candyland".