PADUCAH — The city of Paducah is reviewing five proposals from companies to determine who will manage the multimillion-dollar recreation and aquatic center. For the first time Friday, we're getting a look at those proposals.
The five companies that sent in proposals include Swim Club Management Group, USA Management, HealthFitness Corporation, The Sports Facility Management and Rink Management. The city released the proposals in response to an open records request filed by WPSD Local 6.
Each of the companies responded very differently to the city's request for proposals. Differences in everything from how they plan to manage facility to varying fees for services.
We uncovered some mistakes in the proposals. For example, SMF's proposal lists "Bryan" as the city — instead of Paducah.
Swim Club Management's proposal says, if selected, they would share part of the revenue from the aquatic center with the city.
City Manager Jim Arndt says he is satisfied with the proposals.
"I'm very pleased with the amount of interest in this project. Am very pleased with the national companies that submitted interest with this project, and I'm confident that we take away one of these top three," Arndt says.
The selection committee choosing from among the five proposals is made up of several city employees. The committee will pick one proposal, and present it to the Paducah City Commission. Mayor Brandi Harless says a management company should be selected by April.
