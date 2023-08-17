MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Humane Society is teaming up with the McCracken County Public Library to host Reading Night where anyone can come and read to animals in the shelter.
From 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, August 19, MCCPL will have its “Brary Bus” at the McCracken County Humane Society filled with books for kids to read.
The event is free to the public and is recommended to come regardless of wanting to adopt a furry friend or not.
The McCracken County Humane Society is located at 4000 Coleman Road, Paducah, Kentucky, and can be reached at 270-443-5923.