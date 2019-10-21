(CNN) -- Some frozen sausage patties sold at Walmart are being pulled off the shelves because of possible salmonella contamination.
George's Prepared Foods, based in Caryville, Tennessee is recalling more than 6,000 pounds of ready-to-eat pork and turkey sausage patty products.
There haven't been any reports of anyone getting sick.
The recalled products are:
- 24.92-oz. packages containing “Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties” with use by date of 10/16/19 and lot code 1091971894.
- 24.92-oz. packages containing “Great Value Fully Cooked Original Breakfast Turkey Patties” with use by date of 10/24/19 and lot code 1171971897.
- 35.6-oz. packages containing “Family Size Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties” with use by date of 11/03/19 and lot code 1271972894 or use by date 11/05/19 and lot code 1291972894.
If you have any of these products, you are asked to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.
For more information on the recall, click here.