FRANKFORT, KY — Americans now have two more years to ensure their drivers licenses and identification cards are REAL ID compliant, the Department of Homeland Security has announced.
The deadline extension came about in part due to the lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the department says. Drivers licensing agencies have extensive backlogs following office-shutdowns, hindering people's ability to obtain REAL IDs.
According to the department, the purpose of the REAL ID Act is to create minimal standards for state-issued drivers licenses and ID cards. The cards incorporate greater security measures in an effort to prevent fraud and counterfeiting.
Under the new regulations, every traveler 18 years of age and older must have a REAL ID compliant card, state-issued enhanced driver's license, or other TSA acceptable form of identification by May 7, 2025, to get through airport security.
After the deadline, certain federal facilities will be prohibited from accepting driver's licenses and identification cards that do not meet REAL ID guidelines. Included in that list are military bases, federally regulated commercial aircrafts and nuclear power plants.
To get a REAL ID, you will need certain documentation showing:
- Full legal name
- Date of birth
- Social security number
- Two proofs of address or principal residence
- Lawful status
According to the REAL ID website, some states may have additional requirements, so it's important to check your state's driver's licensing agency website.