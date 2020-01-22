PADUCAH — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet's regional office in Paducah can start helping McCracken County residents get their REAL ID drivers license ahead of the Oct. 1 deadline.
If you live in a nearby county, it's also where you'll go to get your REAL ID. You'll just have to wait until the transportation cabinet expands the services in Paducah, though.
Gov. Andy Beshear made the announcement live on his Facebook page Thursday.
"Currently, REAL IDs are available in Frankfort and in Bowling Green. Today, we're announcing the opening for the Somerset and Paducah offices. We are working to open new offices around the state that would follow," Beshear said.
People who live in McCracken County will still go to the County Circuit Court Clerk's Office to get a normal driver's license. Once you have your normal driver's license, you'll have to go to the Transportation Cabinet's regional office inside the Hipp Building on Jackson Street to get the REAL ID license.
Here's what you'll need to bring:
- A valid proof of identity, like your birth certificate or passport
- A valid proof of your social security number, like your social security card
- And two valid proofs of residency, which can be your driver's license with your current home address or your most recent utility bill
Beshear says, as a Kentuckian, you're guaranteed one thing. "While other facilities that are opening around this state are geared towards specific communities, it is my commitment that no one will be turned away," Beshear said. "Anybody who has the documentation that is necessary can get that ID."
KYTC District 1 spokesman Keith Todd says there's not an official timeline for when the expansion will be available to people in other counties. He said the goal is to have the service available sometime in the spring.
Having a REAL ID is not required to travel if you have your passport or passport card. If you don't plan on getting a REAL ID, make sure to have your driver's license and passport or passport card with you, so you can get through airport security.