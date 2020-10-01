PADUCAH — One in eight women will develop breast cancer in her lifetime. It's the most common cancer worldwide, second only to skin cancer in the U.S.
October is the American Cancer Society's Real Men Wear Pink campaign aimed at raising awareness and money in the fight against breast cancer. Paducah's ACS chapter is participating for the third year in a row, with more than 20 area men joining the effort.
Those participating will don pink shirts, pink ties, pink sports coats, pink handkerchiefs and even pink hats during the month of October. Each participant is charged with raising $2,500 in donations by the end of the month. The money funds efforts to ensure access to mammograms for women who need them and groundbreaking breast cancer research.
Real Men Wear Pink gives men a leadership role in the fight against breast cancer. Community leaders use the power of pink to raise awareness and money for the American Cancer Society's breast cancer initiatives, innovative research, patient services, and education around screenings and risk reduction.
