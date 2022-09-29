MAYFIELD, KY — A Mayfield business on Thursday received a check for $17,000 from a program focused on revitalizing downtown Mayfield after the city was struck by an EF-4 tornado last December.
FNB Bank and First Kentucky Bank teamed up to create the D.R.E.A.M. Together program. D.R.E.A.M. is short for Downtown Revitalization & Economic Advancement for Mayfield. The program presented a ceremonial check for $17,000 to Barger Realty on Thursday.
In a news release about the donation, The D.R.E.A.M. Together program says Barger Realty is rebuilding at 328 South 6th St. in Mayfield after the building there was destroyed by the Dec. 10 tornado. Construction of the new building is expected to be finished early next year.
The news release says the two Mayfield-based banks behind the D.R.E.A.M. Together program have partnered to provide businesses that want to rebuild and invest in downtown Mayfield with incentives and low interested loans. They say their goal is to stimulate economic development and bring jobs back to the hardest-hit areas of their community.