PADUCAH — At least 40 people are dead after a rebel attack on a school near the Ugandan - Congo border.
Suspected Ugandan rebels connected to the Islamic State Group attacked the school.
Officials say they killed some, abducted others and set a dormitory on fire.
The attack happened 60 miles away from the service locations of Beyond Uganda, a Paducah-based nonprofit.
Leaders with the organization say there's risk wherever you go serve.
"So, where we operate though is actually just six hours away from Kasese and so the immediate threat is not there but there's always a threat no matter where you go I think And so we're always working with the people on the ground," said Capulan Gurrola, the executive director of Beyond Uganda.
But board members with Beyond Uganda say the risk is worth it.
Connection is the main reason for their organization.
"I went last April and was astonished at just the depths of relationships and the widespread, everybody knowing them, the opinion of Beyond Uganda, that it's a safe place, that they help us, those types of things," said Jackie Harris, a board member with Beyond Uganda.
The organization says it focuses on the needs of the community.
"It started with sponsorship of children wanting to educate, provide medical, provide food, things like that, grew out of that into some women empowerment type things, reaching women trades like hair styling; hair dressing, tailoring," said Harris.
In light of the attack, leaders say it's important to keep perspective.
"It reminds me that we can't control the world and we can't control what other people do so we can control what we do and our faith in God is what is taking us there in the first place," said Gurrola.
The school from the attack is co-ed and privately owned.
According to an interview with the Associated Press and a local mayor, some students were burned beyond recognition and others were shot or hacked to death after the rebel group armed with guns and machetes attacked the school.