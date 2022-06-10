MAYFIELD, KY- Six months have passed since the December 10 tornado changed lives throughout the Local 6 area. The storm traveled more than 165 miles in total that night and continued early into the morning of December 11.
Many of the homes in Mayfield still bear the scars of the tornado. Homes are being rebuilt slowly and steadily.
"A lot of that night is a blur," Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden said.
First responders jumped into action, each rushing into the darkness to save people in need. The devastation changed the layout of the entire area.
"I would be in an area of Mayfield or Graves County and been in that exact location thousands of other times, but I would look up and all the landmarks that I was so used to and grew up around were gone," Hayden said.
Six months later, the rebuilding process is well underway. For Kyler Danowski and the Purchase Players, the show must go on. On Friday, they held their first show since the tornado hit.
"Feels great to be back," Danowski said. "This is a lot of people's second home and I know that we're all relieved and very glad to be here."
The Community Arts Center is one of the few buildings still standing on their block in Mayfield. Danowski wants it to represent the community's resilience.
"For our group to have the opportunity to reopen and provide that sense of positivity, growth, I think that's a really good thing we can provide to our community this summer," Danowski said.
Danowski also owns a flower shop in downtown Mayfield, which was destroyed in the storm. It's just another example of the widespread impact this tornado had.
"You don't really understand until you go through it," Danowski explained. "And then you drive through it every day, it's like something we can't get away from. Unless you can avoid the downtown area at all it's like you almost relive that morning on December 11 when the sun came up."
While this tornado may have left it's mark on the city of Mayfield and Graves County forever the recovery process will ensure that Mayfield is more than just a memory.
Purchase Players is completely run by volunteers. To find out how you can volunteer, message their Facebook page.