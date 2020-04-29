(NBC News) -- Glaxo-Smith-Kline is recalling certain Benefiber supplements.
Green plastic pieces or shavings from bottle caps may have contaminated both Benefiber healthy shape prebiotic fiber and Benefiber prebiotic fiber supplement powder.
There is a potential risk of chocking or physical injury to the soft tissues of the mouth or gastrointestinal tract, if ingested.
The recalled lots were distributed from late October through January to retail stores and online retailers nationwide.
If you have a recalled product, stop using it and contact the GSK Contact Center at 1-800-452-0051, Monday Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (EST.) to request a refund.
Contaminated lot information:
- Benefiber Healthy Shape Prebiotic Fiber Supplement
Benefiber Prebiotic Fiber Supplement
- 500G UPC 886790018872
- Lot: MP8B (EXP Sep2021)
- 500G UPC 886790218302
- Lots: YT2Y (EXP Oct2021) 7D6E (EXP Nov2021)
- Benefiber Prebiotic Fiber Supplement
- 760G UPC 8886790211907
- Lots: UV5C (EXP Oct2021) 648THz (EXP Nov2021)