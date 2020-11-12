UPDATE:
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY - After a recanvass in the race for the McCracken County Board of Education's 5th district Thursday morning, the results have not changed.
The recanvass was requested by Alice Shemwell, who was defeated by Chris Taylor, who won by 14 votes. The recanvass took only minutes to complete Thursday morning. It showed Taylor won 1,804 votes to Shemwell's 1,790.
The recanvass solidifies Taylor's win.
____________________________________________
ORIGINAL STORY:
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- A recanvass in the race for the McCracken County Board of Education's fifth district is set to take place on Thursday.
It will be held at 9 a.m. in McCracken County Clerk, Julie Griggs' office.
The recanvass was requested by Alice Shemwell. She was defeated by Chris Taylor, who won by 14 votes. This secured Taylor's second term on the board.
Previous coverage can be found here.