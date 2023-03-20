PADUCAH — A report on maternal mortality rates is shining a light on the impacts of COVID-19 and racial disparities in the United States.
The report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows maternal mortality rates rose in 2021 compared to 2018 to 2020.
Local health care leaders say it's important to address those issues head on and provide help to everyone who wants it.
They say the biggest barrier to maternal health care in western Kentucky is access. Leaders with Baptist Health Paducah say outreach is being done in underrepresented and underserved areas.
Through that outreach, doctors provide information about COVID-19, and say they're working to combat the impacts of racial disparities.
However, they also say women who are pregnant need to take initiative and get the care they deserve.
A tiny heart beating on a screen: It's a common sight for parents who will soon welcome their child into the world.
Ultrasounds are one of the maternal care services provided at Paducah nonprofit Hope Unlimited.
"Our goal is to serve anyone that needs our services that feels like they don't have a support, or maybe they have support but maybe they have found a friend came to us, and they like that personal one-on-one attention they receive," Hope Unlimited Executive Director Nicole Farley says.
The center provides free help for those who are on Medicaid or are uninsured.
Hope Unlimited also assists women of all racial backgrounds.
Organizers say along with access, there are several barriers to maternal care locally.
These include drugs, alcohol and secure housing.
"Here in our area, we really are mindful of those things, and so we want to partner with other organizations that can help our patients really conquer some of these barriers," Farley says.
Baptist Health Paducah continues to reach out to underserved communities. Health care professionals there want to give women access to the hospital’s services and to vital information.
"In western Kentucky, it's access — access to care, and so that's what we're trying to do now with all of our referrals that we're getting prenatally to get them into these programs,” says Baptist Health Paducah Director for Maternal Child Care Lisa Parnell.
That access is especially important when it comes to COVID-19.
Health care leaders say pregnant women can be severely impacted by the virus.
They say pregnant women need to take the initiative to get maternal care, too.
"You can't make somebody come for care," Parnell says. "So, if people are not getting that, coming in for that care, then we don't know what we're working with so anybody that comes in and tries to seek care, they're accepted."
Organizers with Hope Unlimited did not say they can pinpoint the different issues impacting each racial group that they serve.
However, they do have demographic numbers: 61% of their clients are white, 17% are Black and 7% are Hispanic.
Hope Unlimited provides other resources for things like stable housing, legal aid and mental health care.
They say right now they have double the number of clients they had when the pandemic first hit the area.