WICKLIFFE, KY -- We have an update on the U.S. 51 Ohio River Bridge project.
Last year, work began on plans to replace the bridge.
The bridge connects Wickliffe, Kentucky, to Cairo, Illinois, over the Ohio River.
On Tuesday the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet released an update on the project.
Currently the team is developing conceptual bridge layouts. The plan is to build a new bridge with a wider deck, making it easier for those who drive across it every day.
They are also continuing survey work and other information gathering activities.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says they are actually behind on some of those items due to recent river flooding.
The goal now is to conduct that site work in early spring of this year.
It is expected to take five to 10 years before construction can begin on the new bridge, and another two to three years on top of that before it is complete.
You can see the full update from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet below.