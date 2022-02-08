Recent severe weather in Western Kentucky, and across the United States, has forced the American Red Cross to cancel several blood drives.
Nationwide, about 600 blood drives have been cancelled since the beginning of the year, resulting in nearly 17,500 uncollected blood and platelet donations.
The Red Cross issued its first-ever blood crisis in January. Since then, thousands of donors have come forward, however, the Red Cross says the blood shortage is not over.
To assist in correcting this blood shortage, visit one of the blood drives below. Anyone who donates blood or platelets in the month of February will receive a $10 Amazon gift card.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities include:
Illinois
- Metropolis - 2/14/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 307 Massac Creek Road
- Golconda - 2/21/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, Monroe and Jefferson
- Ullin - 2/9/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Shawnee Community College, 8364 Shawnee College Road
Kentucky
La Center - 2/17/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Ballard County Cooperative Extension Office, 110 Broadway
- Murray - 2/8/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Murray State University, 102 Curris Center
- Marion - 2/15/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Saint William Catholic Church, 860 S. Main St.
- Mayfield - 2/11/2022: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m., Jackson Purchase Medical Center, 1099 Medical Drive
- Eddyville - 2/21/2022: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Lyon County Convention Center, 172 Lee S Jones Park
- Benton - 2/24/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Calvert City Church of Christ, 4625 US Highway 62
- Paducah - 2/8/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive
- Paducah - 2/10/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive
- Paducah - 2/11/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive
- Paducah - 2/11/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Gospel Mission Worship Center, 6905 Benton Road
Paducah - 2/12/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive
Paducah - 2/13/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive
Paducah - 2/14/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive
Paducah - 2/15/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive
Paducah - 2/16/2022: 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Lone Oak Church of Christ, 2960 Lone Oak Road
Paducah - 2/17/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive
Paducah - 2/18/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive
Paducah - 2/19/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive
Paducah - 2/20/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive
Paducah - 2/21/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive
Paducah - 2/22/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive
Paducah - 2/24/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive
Paducah - 2/25/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive
Paducah - 2/26/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive
Paducah - 2/27/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive
Paducah - 2/28/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive
Tennessee
- Union City - 2/28/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Jerry Ward Autoplex, 524 East Reelfoot Ave.