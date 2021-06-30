UNION CITY, IL– The three Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center administrators who were indicted yesterday are still actively employed with the Illinois Department of Human Services.
Bryant T. Davis, Teresa A. Smith and Gary K. Goins are each charged with one count of official misconduct, a class 3 felony. Smith has also been charged with one count of obstruction of justice, a class 4 felony.
State Sen. Terri Bryant of Murphysboro is demanding they be put on administrative leave immediately.
“It is unconscionable that the individuals charged with covering up and interfering with an investigation into the abuse of residents are continuing to actively work and have access to the staff and facility—the very facility in which they failed to properly protect the vulnerable residents under their care. It’s simply inexcusable," Bryant said. “These individuals must immediately be put on administrative leave until these allegations are thoroughly investigated."
Bryant currently serves as the minority spokesperson on the Senate Behavioral and Mental Health Committee.