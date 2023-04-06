PADUCAH — Local 6 is mourning the loss of one of our own — former Promotions Director and community pillar Cathy Crecelius.
Crecelius died Thursday morning after a brief illness, her husband says. She was 68 years old.
Cathy retired from WPSD in December 2021 after nearly 45 years. She served the majority of her career as the station's promotions director.
Since her start in 1977, she involved herself with numerous charities and non-profit organizations in the Local 6 region — and was known as a friend to many.
Local 6 Operations Director Mark Hall says he was lucky to work closely with Cathy. He describes her as a talented storyteller who worked tirelessly on projects at the station and within the community.
A woman of many interests, Cathy was involved with the Market House Theatre, was the Agility Chairman at the Paducah Kennel Club, was a member of the Paducah Planning Commission, and was the first female president of the Rotary Club of Paducah.
Local 6 will take a look back at her life of service to her job and community Thursday at 6 p.m.