PADUCAH — The Kentucky Humanities Council is partnering up with numerous local businesses and organizations to celebrate their 50th anniversary with an interactive food demonstration event.
According to a Wednesday release, the Recipes of the River event is being held at the Paducah Convention and Expo Center at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 17th and is free to attend, though reservations are required.
Four esteemed chefs will demonstrate their favorite "river recipes" to guests who will then be able to sample the recipes in a "tasting arena." Guests will also have the opportunity to purchase culinary-related items from each chef.
The Humanities Council explains the chefs won't only be demonstrating recipes- they'll also be demonstrating how "cuisine can be a unifying and defining aspect of any culture."
Kentucky Humanities Executive Director Bill Goodman expressed excitement about the event, saying:
Regina Charboneau
- Mississippi native known as the "Queen of Biscuits"
- Author of several cookbooks
- Has appeared on the Hallmark Channel and Travel Channel
- Been featured in Southern Living and The New York Times
Phillip Ashley Rix
- Preeminent chef and designer of luxury chocolate with headquarters in Tennessee
- Has created chocolates for Hollywood elite at the EMMYS, GRAMMYS, and OSCARS
- Has competed as a finalist on Chopped Sweets
- Forbes Magazine named him the "Real Life Willy Wonka"
Paul Signa
- Owner of Paducah's Doe's Eat Place
- Will share how Doe's moved from a grocery store to a famous restaurant
- Will demonstrate a signature dish
John Varanese
- Louisville, KY chef
- Dedicated to local farmers and using the freshest ingredients
- Serves on Kentucky Restaurant Associations Board of Directors
- Stars in and co-produces Big World of Food show
According to the release, this event is made possible thanks to partnership with several local businesses and organizations, including: American Queen Voyages, the Kentucky Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet, the culinary arts program at West Kentucky Community & Technical College, and Paducah Bank. To register for the event, click here.