LONE OAK, KY — Kentucky State Police Post 1 says a complaint about a reckless driver led to a chase, an accident, and the arrest of a Mayfield man.
KSP says on Saturday evening they received a complaint about a reckless driver traveling on U.S. Highway 45. A trooper found a white pickup truck and tried to conduct a traffic stop.
Troopers say the driver of the truck didn't stop and instead sped away from the trooper, turning onto KY 1241 and headed north.
As the truck reached U.S. highway 45 in Lone Oak, Troopers say the driver failed to make a curve and drove off the roadway and down an embankment.
Troopers say they arrested the driver, 38-year-old John E. West of Mayfield, after a brief struggle.
West was lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail and was charged with first degree fleeing or evading police, wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, resisting arrest, possession of open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle, and multiple traffic offenses.