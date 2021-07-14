MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY– A contractor for the KYTC will start reconstruction of the U.S 62/KY 286 intersection in western McCracken County on Monday, July 19.
The U.S. 62/KY 286 intersection is near the McCracken-Ballard County line. The realignment of the intersection is part of a Highway Safety Improvement Project that runs along U.S 62 from the KY 286 intersection to McCracken Boulevard.
The existing “Y” intersection at Milan Station will be reconstructed into a “T” intersection.
The precise location of the construction site is at U.S. 62 McCracken County mile point 3.269 and KY 286 mile point 2.281.
"While this intersection is located in McCracken County, we have a lot of commuters from Ballard County and Carlisle County who travel through this intersection to jobs in Paducah,” KYTC District 1 Chief Engineer, Kyle Poat, said. “We also have workers heading to the Wickliffe Paper Mill and river industries in Ballard County. This project will benefit residents of all 3 counties.”
According to police crash reports, in the last five years there have been 16 crashes at the intersection, with three crashes causing injuries.
This work zone will be active during daylight hours anytime weather allows, and drivers should expect traffic shifts.