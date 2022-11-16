McCracken County — After about three years of planning, one Lone Oak intersection is finally getting a major makeover.
According to a Wednesday morning release, the intersection of Milton Drive, Iowa St. and Starr Hill Road will benefit from reconstruction work, beginning at 7 a.m. on Nov. 18.
McCracken County Road Engineer Randy Williams says through traffic between Starr hill Road and Lone Oak will be prohibited beginning on that day, lasting for about three weeks.
The extensive reconstruction project is intended to make the intersection safer for drivers. Iowa St. and Starr Hill Road will be lowered, with Iowa St. receiving a stop-sign. Milton Drive- currently a gravel road- will be raised and paved in the construction area.